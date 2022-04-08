On April 1, the South Burlington Police Department reported an attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of 1174 Williston Road. An unknown male had approached a woman, held a knife to her stomach, demanded her car keys, and said he was going to take her for a ride.

The victim was able to escape his grasp, at which point she threw her keys and yelled for help. The male fled the scene and was last seen near the end of Mary Street.

With the help of the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the Glens Falls Police Department, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Joseph Skellie of Glens Falls, NY.

Skellie is currently being held on unrelated charges at the Warren County Correctional Facility and has been issued a citation to appear in court on May 19 for arraignment on the charges of attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, and aggravated assault.