Suspect sought after reported armed robbery in Shoreham

Vermont State Police were busy Saturday night searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station and convenience store in Shoreham. In an email, detectives wrote that it happened shortly before 6:00 a.m. at the Maplefields store on Route 22A.

After walking to the counter, ostensibly to buy several items, the man seen here is accused of showing a knife and demanding money from the cash register. However, investigators wrote that no other information was available — including whether or not the man actually got away with any cash from the drawer.

The suspect is believed to be about 5’9″ tall. He ran away from the store carrying a cup of coffee and two packs of cigarettes. If you know who, or where, he is, call the VSP Rutland barracks at (802) 773-9101.