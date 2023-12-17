Vermont State Police believe the same man robbed two gas stations and convenience stores in the Northeast Kingdom on Sunday.

The man shown in this story is accused of displaying a gun just after 1:00 p.m. at Nick’s Gas N Go on Main Street in Lyndon. Police said in an email that he tried to steal cash before fleeing the property.

Photo courtesy Vermont State Police

Troopers also accuse him of stealing money from an open cash register at the Center Tower store on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury just before 6:00 p.m. He’s not believed to have shown a weapon during that incident.

No one at either store was hurt. Investigators say the man drove away from the St. Johnsbury robbery in what may have been a dark red vehicle.

Photo courtesy Vermont State Police

If you might know who he is, VSP is asking you to call the St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 802-748-3111. You can also provide an anonymous tip by clicking here.