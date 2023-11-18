Vermont State Police are searching for an unknown suspect believed to have stolen money from a school in Bennington County.

A security alarm sounded just after 12:00 midnight Friday morning at Stamford Elementary School in Stamford. Troopers say they found an unlocked window with the screen pushed up.

The person shown is believed to have stolen a small safe from the main office after entering the school through that window. They were dressed in black from head to toe, wearing a winter hat and a face mask. The safe contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

Photo courtesy Vermont State Police

Investigators are asking you to call the VSP Shaftsbury barracks at (802) 442-5421 if you know anything about the incident.