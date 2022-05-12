On May 5, Vermont State Police responded to a stolen vehicle report at 1310 VT Route 108 in Cambridge. They learned that 72-year-old John Ainsworth was approached by an unknown male who asked for help with a broken-down vehicle. When Ainsworth attempted to help, the male jumped into Ainsworth’s vehicle, a 2020 Subaru Outback, and drove away, leaving behind a car that was stolen.

Around an hour later, Franklin County Sheriff’s got involved in a pursuit with the stolen vehicle, however, the driver was able to escape. Troopers were then able to locate the vehicle at the residence of 86-year-old George Scatchard in Underhill, however, the vehicle was abandoned and the suspect had stolen Scatchard’s vehicle, a 2011 Toyota Scion.

Officers from the Williston Police Department were able to locate Scatchard’s vehicle in a parking lot near Joann Fabric and took the suspect, 31-year-old Anthony Ryan, into custody. Ryan is being lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and will be arraigned on June 28.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.