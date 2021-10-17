Suspected deer poaching incident reportedly leads to shot fired at driver in Waterford

Vermont State Police want to know who shot out the windshield of a sport utility vehicle in the Northeast Kingdom, causing its driver to crash.

Shortly before midnight Friday night, a Waterford man apparently saw what he believed to be an attempt to poach deer off of Duck Pond Road in Waterford. He reported seeing a rifle pointing out of a window of an older-model pickup truck whose headlights were shining into a field. However, he couldn’t identify the offenders, so he followed the truck to get a better view.

Five miles later, the witness and the pickup truck were on a power line access path off of Old Country Road. A passenger in the truck shot at the witness’s SUV, hitting the windshield. The witness wasn’t hurt, but he wrecked his SUV in a ditch.

If you know anything else about the incident, troopers from the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks are asking you to call them at (802) 748-3111.

