A Lyndonville man is due in court in St. Johnsbury Monday afternoon on charges connected with a suspected drunk-driving crash.

The truck in the accompanying picture crashed into a utility pole on South Wheelock Road in Lyndon just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Vermont State Police say the impact left live wires lying in the roadway. Troopers accuse Austin Emmons, 20, of being the driver and of attacking staff members at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital when he was taken there for treatment of minor injuries.

Emmons has been arrested for driving under the influence, negligent operation, assault on a protected professional and aggravated disorderly conduct. He’s also been cited for five alleged traffic offenses.