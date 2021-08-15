Suspected drunk-driving crash in Pownal kills Massachusetts man

Criminal charges are pending in connection with a deadly crash on Route 7 in Pownal.

Kyle Thayer, 36, of Clarksburg, Massachusetts was heading south in a side-by-side ATV shortly after 7:00 p.m. Saturday. That’s when Vermont State Police say he turned left, onto South Mason Hill Road, into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. The biker — Todd Rhinemiller, 48, from Adams, Massachusetts — couldn’t stop in time to avoid the crash. He was wearing a helmet, but the impact threw him over a guardrail.

Both men were flown to Albany Medical Center in New York, where Rhinemiller died. Thayer has life-threatening injuries. Troopers believe Thayer was driving drunk, but they’re waiting for the results of a blood alcohol test before charging him with anything.