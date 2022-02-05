Investigators now believe two bank robberies that took place in Chittenden County last month were both committed by the same person.

The South Burlington Police accuse the man seen here of robbing the Peoples United Bank branch on Shelburne Road on January 21 and the Key Bank branch on Pearl Street in Essex Junction on January 10. He’s believed to be 6’3″ tall with a medium build.

It wasn’t clear in either robbery if the suspect was armed or unarmed. Authorities said at the time of the January 21 robbery that while he never showed a weapon in that incident, he gestured toward his lower back as if he had a weapon there. The dark-colored sport utility vehicle he used to get away from the South Burlington robbery may be a Honda Pilot.

If you know who this man is, you can call either the South Burlington Police at (802) 846-4111 or the Essex Police at (802) 878-8331.