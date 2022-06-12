Details are scarce as the Rutland City Police investigate a suspicious death in an apartment building.

It took place in an upstairs unit at 76 Baxter Street. Officers learned about it shortly before 5:00 a.m. Sunday, but there’s no indication of just when the person died.

Investigators don’t believe there’s any safety risk to the general public. Vermont State Police are also helping them look into it.

If you know anything else about what happened, the Rutland City P.D. is asking you to call them at (802) 773-1816.