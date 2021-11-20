UPDATE: Lyme, NH man arrested for murder in connection with deadly shooting in Orford

A Lyme, New Hampshire man is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Grafton County Superior Court in North Haverhill after being arrested for second-degree murder.

The state Attorney General’s office says he is Lance Goodrich, 35. He’s accused of shooting and killing his cousin, Brooke Goodrich, 25, at a home on Route 10 in Orford. Prosecutors say the homicide took place shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Late Saturday afternoon, the Newport Police posted on social media that there was a police incident on Barton Whitney Road, asking people nearby to avoid the area. That police incident was Lance Goodrich’s arrest. The A.G.’s office said that investigators arrested him at about 4:30 p.m. at a home on that road.

An autopsy on Brooke Goodrich is expected to take place on Sunday.