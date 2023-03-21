Chesterfield, NY – New York State Police say a man found dead in the AuSable Chasm was beaten and stabbed to death. On Monday, the body of Kenneth Darrah was found along a riverbank near the AuSable Chasm Bridge in Chesterfield, New York. Darrah is 37 years old and is from Keeseville.

Darrah’s body went to Glens Falls Hospital for an autopsy. Results from Tuesday’s autopsy reveal the cause of the death to be blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds. The manner of death has been ruled as a homicide.

No arrests have been made. New York State Police ask anyone with information to please contact them at (518) 873-2777. State Police say the investigation remains ongoing.