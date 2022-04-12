Morristown, VT — At around 10:20 am on Tuesday, an individual contacted 911 about an adult man who appeared to be deceased on the side of Duhamel Road near the intersection of Cadys Falls Road. First responders found the victim deceased, and the incident does not appear to be random. A person of interest was detained pending further investigations.

Investigations by the Vermont State Police are still in preliminary stages but there does not appear to be any indication of any danger to the community. Several police departments are assisting the investigation including the Morristown Police Department, the Stowe Police Department, and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111 or to leave anonymous tips here.