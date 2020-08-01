Suspicious death under investigation in Brattleboro

KRISTOPHER RADDER — BRATTLEBORO REFORMER Det. Sgt. Greg Eaton, of the Brattleboro Police Department, gathers evidence during a suspicious death investigation at the EconoLodge, on Canal Street in Brattleboro, Vt., on Friday, July 31, 2020.

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – A Brattleboro man was cited for simple assault, in connection with an ongoing investigation into a suspicious death Friday.

Police responded to a motel on Canal Street around 5:45 Friday morning. They were told a person was covered in blood, yelling and threatening another person. When they got there, the individual was unconscious and not breathing.

The name of the victim had not been released as of Friday afternoon.

Alex Symanski, 30, is facing a simple assault charge.

Police say several persons of interest were identified, and one person was initially detained but later released. The investigation continues.

Police urge the public to speak up, if they know anything.