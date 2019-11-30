Suspicious object in Montpelier leads to bomb squad investigation

The discovery of a suspicious object in Montpelier Saturday morning that resembled a pipe bomb led to a Vermont State Police bomb squad investigation.

The Montpelier Police say someone found the foot-long piece of PVC pipe on River Street shortly before 8:30. When they arrived, officers discovered that it was sealed with water-tight caps on each end. They called in the VSP bomb squad as a precaution.

Montpelier Police Chief Anthony Facos says the pipe turned out to have registration documents for a trailer inside it. The caps were reportedly only in place to protect those documents from the elements. Investigators believe the pipe probably fell off of the trailer without the owner’s knowledge. Neither the Montpelier Police nor state police ticketed the unnamed owner.