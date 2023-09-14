Derby Line, VT – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol closed the border crossing at Derby Line Thursday afternoon because of a suspicious package. Vermont State Police is assisting CBP and the VSP Bomb Squad is on scene.

According to CBP, it responded to a threat about the package at the Derby Line Port of Entry around noon. Interstate 91 was closed between Exit 27 and the U.S./Canadian border. Some nearby roads were also impacted and some school bus routes were affected.

CBP says traffic was diverted to other ports of entry including Route 5, Beebe Plain and Norton.

This story will be updated with any new developments