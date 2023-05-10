Burlington, VT – Crews are working to recover an SUV that rolled into the Winooski River in Burlington on Wednesday.

The Burlington Fire Department says the driver got out of the vehicle in a parking lot near Chase Mill before shifting into park, and the SUV rolled down into the river. The vehicle, a Honda CRV, floated about 100 yards and settled about 20 feet off shore.

No one was hurt.

Fire department crews are working with Colchester Tech and a local wrecking company to recover the vehicle. The plan is to use a boom wrecker off of the Winooski River Bridge connecting Winooski and Burlington to lift the SUV from the river. Drivers are asked to avoid the northbound lanes of the bridge during that time.

The Vermont Department of Natural Resources has been notified. We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.