Two Vermont public schools are integrating new learning technology into the classroom under a state initiative. The Agency of Education and Department of Liquor and Lottery are working together to upgrade some schools’ STEAM programs through their Educate and Innovate Initiative (EII). The Swanton Central School was one of two winners this year.

School administrators can apply to EII to receive funding for new educational equipment. Jacqueline Posley of the Department of Liquor and Lottery says schools typically apply to upgrade classroom technology. “Each year, we award two schools $15,000 worth of equipment,” Posley noted. “The proposal that they give has to incorporate STEAM, which is science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.”

Through the program, Swanton Central introduced a new system called “MergeEDU” to students. The system uses augmented and virtual reality to increase classroom engagement. Students can also interact with 3D objects by projecting them onto a real-life cube through a smart tablet.

Jennifer Mitchell, the school’s Education Technology Integrationist discovered this type of technology in her certification training courses. “Students can actually see something that’s been described in a textbook in action,” she explains. “That visual piece really helps solidify some of those concepts that otherwise are really hard to picture in your head.”

Students were introduced to this new technology recently. Some say it’s already much more engaging than a textbook or lecture. One 6th grader, Kennedy Longway, says “it became really fun to start to learn with it, it’s better than just having a boring lesson. It’s something we can do on our own.”

Mitchell says, coming out of the pandemic, this type of learning is a chance to reengage students in the classroom. Another student, Paityn Paradee, noted “you can see the world. On a piece of paper, you can’t move the picture around, and you can’t look deeper into it.”

6th grader Miracle Bugwiza says, “it’s better because you can learn it visually, instead of knowing it in your head and trying to imagine it.” He added, “it’s really when you visually see it, you get a good sense of what you’re working with.”

Winooski Middle and High School were also chosen under this initiative. They plan on redesigning their computerized music-making program. The Education Agency and Vermont Lottery will host a STEAM showcase at both schools next fall to give faculty, parents, and community members a chance to see the technology students have been working with.