Vermont State Police want to know more about a fire in Swanton that they say may have been intentionally set.

Swanton firefighters got a call shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday that a camper trailer on Hog Island Road was on fire. It was fully engulfed when crews arrived, and they were able to put out the flames without further incident. No one was inside the trailer at the time and no one was hurt.

Investigators didn’t yet know the cause on Saturday night; the trailer took significant damage from the flames, smoke and heat. However, VSP believes the fire was a direct result of human involvement and considers the circumstances to be suspicious.

If you know anything further, troopers from the St. Albans barracks say you can call them at (802) 524-5993. You can also call the toll-free Vermont Arson Tip Line at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).