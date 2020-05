A Swanton man accused of holding a woman against her will and repeatedly assaulting her has turned himself into the St. Albans Police.

Authorities say Kevin Daskalides, 31, turned himself in at around 3 p.m. on Friday – they say they were called to the location where the woman was being held on Thursday. A witness reported seeing Daskalides dragging her into the house.

Daskalides is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans; he is due in court on Monday, May 18th.