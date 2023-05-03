A Swanton man with a lengthy criminal record bit two police officers and sent one to the hospital with a head injury during an altercation in Williston.

Williston police responding to a trespassing complaint at around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at Best Buy encountered Zachariah Parker, 45, who failed to identify himself and was uncooperative. When officers tried to take Parker into custody, he allegedly bit the officers numerous times. One of the officers was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center and treated for a head injury.

Police said Parker has had more than a dozen interactions with police since January and is the subject of more than two dozen active criminal investigations, including for 15 felonies.

Parker also has a long history of ignoring court dates. His record includes 11 citations for failure to appear, according to police. In January, he was released to a Swanton woman, Sarah Parker, 49, and ordered to remain at home on a 24-hour curfew. Police say they were never notified that he had violated the terms of his release.

Parker is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on several charges related to the incident at Best Buy, including give false information to police, resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting police officers.