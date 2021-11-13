Swanton pair awaits sentencing after guilty pleas in $100,000+ federal embezzlement case

Two women from Swanton are awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in federal court to embezzling from the nonprofit group for which they once worked.

The Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office said the two are Louise Larivee, 63; and Candy Thomas, 64. The women have admitted to stealing more than $100,000 between 2013 and 2017 from the Abenaki Self Help Association and attempting to cover it up, according to prosecutors.



Larivee pleaded guilty on Wednesday during the third day of her trial in Rutland. Thomas had already pleaded guilty; she testified at Larivee’s trial. Both women could go to prison for as long as ten years. Thomas will be sentenced next month; Larivee is scheduled for sentencing next spring.