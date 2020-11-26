Sweetwaters annual Thanksgiving tradition continues

For the last 30 years, Sweetwaters has been providing meals and coats to the community on Thanksgiving Day.

Crystal Santiago stopped by to get a meal and coat. Santiago was thankful this tradition continued despite the pandemic.

“A lot of people don’t understand that a coat can definitely make a difference, make someone warm, make someone feel comforted,” Santiago said.

The meal is normally served inside the restaurant, but this year, Sweetwaters served it to-go. They gave out close to 500 boxes.

Sweetwaters owner David Melincoff said they usually have about 100 volunteers for this event, but this year there was a little over 20.

“It’s a great time to be grateful for what you do have, so I think a lot of times the volunteers get as much out of it as the people in need do because it just makes you appreciate what you have in life,” Melincoff said.

Sweetwaters provided masks for people that didn’t have one. They also made sure all the jackets were cleaned before they gave them out. The restaurant partnered with the city and ‘Everyone Eats’ to also deliver 1000 meals to shelters, community centers and nursing homes in the area.

“It’s just an important thing, I just heard recently that one out of four americans don’t have enough food to put in their household,” Melincoff said.

Everyone in the community was welcome to have turkey, corn, mashed potatoes and pie.

“The fact that we were able to come to this organization and have that support without having to bring any money, it really definitely makes a difference,” Santiago said.