Burlington, VT — Everyone has until 10 pm on Monday to order their last meal from Sweetwaters American Bistro, as the restaurant at 118 Church Street will be closing its doors for good. David Melincoff has owned the restaurant since the 1990’s and says that 118 Church Street is one of the best restaurant locations in the state, which Pascolo’s will be taking over after some renovations.

Melincoff noted, giving out free Thanksgiving meals was one of the highlights of operating the restaurant and says that Pascolo’s plans to keep up with the tradition, but will skip this year due to their move.

“Thanksgiving dinner I think is the nicest memory, and we’re most proud of being able to reach out and expand it when we first started doing it 30 years ago,” said Melincoff. “It’s been a great 41 years of being a part of the community. I would just like to thank everyone from the community for supporting us through the years, and it’s been a great run, and thank you for everything.”

Melincoff says that Sweetwaters free Thanksgiving meals fed about 1800 community members in recent years and noted that he plans to help Pascolo’s give out meals on the holiday in the future.