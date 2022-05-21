Bolton, VT — Around 12:30 pm on Saturday, Vermont 911 received a report of a swimmer who had gone underwater at Bolton Potholes but had not resurfaced. Members of the Bolton Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, and Stowe Mountain Rescue responded to the scene to assist.

At approximately 2:30 pm, the body of the swimmer was located and recovered. The swimmer, identified as 21-year-old Cody Surprise of Burlington, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Richmond Rescue. Eye witnesses claim that Surprise had jumped into one of the pools of water from a ledge. The river current was reportedly strong at the time.