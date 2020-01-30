Swinging for a cause; Ice Golf Scramble supports Camp Ta-Kum-Ta

Hundreds of community members will be hitting the ice at Malletts Bay taking part in the annual Ice Golf Scramble.

Teams of 4 will suit up to play a nontraditional game of 9 holes starting at Bayside Park in Colchester, Vermont. The event goes to support Camp Ta-Kum-Ta’s year round programs for children and families who have or have had cancer.

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas was live with organizers Thursday morning getting an inside look at whats in store for this years event taking place on Saturday, February 1st from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

