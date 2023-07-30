The Syracuse, New York Catholic diocese has reached a $100 million settlement with survivors of sexual abuse by clergy, religious women, lay employees and volunteers, according to Syracuse Nexstar station WSYR.

The diocese filed for bankruptcy in June of 2020, and the settlement is part of the bankruptcy case. It’s expected to be a first step toward the diocese developing a plan to emerge from Chapter 11 status.

The Catholic church is dealing with a surge of lawsuits throughout New York since last November. That was when a state law temporarily suspended the statute of limitations on civil suits by past victims, allowing survivors to sue their attackers even if the abuse took place decades ago.

Before it takes effect, the $100 million still needs to be approved by both the diocese’s creditors and a federal bankruptcy court judge.