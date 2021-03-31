Taking a stimulus check and starting a new business

Like many during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jesse Zboray lost his job and was searching for something to keep himself occupied.

After he received his first stimulus check back in April of 2020 Zboray said he decided to find a hobby.



“I ended up investing that in the embroidery machine just so that I would have sort of a hobby and something to do with my time and that just kind of grew into a small brand and business,” said the Owner and Creator of Losers Weepers, Jesse Zboray.

Jesse had no intention of turning this hobby into a business until someone told him how unique it was.

His graphics are inspired by anime, technology, and what ever else catches his interest.

“Whatever I think will be eye-catching when it’s made of thread…You know there are certain shapes and things that I see where I’m like that should be embroidered and I seek out to create it,” said Zboray.

What started as a simple past-time turned into something more, Losers Weepers. A small local business being run right from his living room.

“I hadn’t really been planning on making it into a brand at the time. It was really when I found the name that I knew I had to have the brand. It was such a good opportunity and I couldn’t waste it,” said Zboray.

His t-shirts are selling for $35 while sweatshirts go for $55. Zboray takes orders online and via Instagram @Lose_Weep.

People in the queen city can pick up one of his pieces in Burlington at Battery Street Jeans.

“I saw a comment online and I can’t remember exactly what the context was but it was just somebody said the finders they’ll be keepers… The losers comma weepers. And for some reason that stuck with me and I was like yes Losers Weepers,” said Zboray.