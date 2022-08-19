Stowe, VT — The annual Stowe Tango Music Festival bills itself as the nation’s premiere, is noted both for its unique series of performances and its high level of musical training. The festival has continued to grow by bringing people near and far together to learn the story of the Latin American dance form.

Hector Del Curto and his wife created the festival eight years ago to show their mutual love for the art of tango. “This year we can expect to be almost in full swing in this case in full tango because after the pandemic we had a reduced version of the festival.”

The festival, which wraps up August 21, hosts a series of music programs as well as a tango academy and bandoneon workshop. The programs draw dozens of talented musicians from all over the world.

“They come here to be coached and trained into this music from buenos arias and then we have the part of this open to the public, a place to gather to dance socially and we have a performance at spruce peak and that is on saturday at 8 pm.”

Pablo Estigarribia, a musician from Argentina, started piano when he was five. “There are a lot of emotions going on when i connect with music, and especially when i am able to play music with someone else, you build this connection and I think that is very special.”

On Friday, he will be able to play alongside Silvio Grand and Fernanda Ghi. They started dancing in Argentina and share a deep passion for the dance, and encourage people to try.

“I think in the world that we live today it’s taking us a part, and we are training to survive to be better as one person and tango is bringing you to this very genuine connection with the other person, you can’t tango by yourself,” said Ghi.