Ferrisburgh, VT – A natural gas tanker explosion forced part of Vermont Route 7 to shut down for hours overnight. It happened just after 11 p.m. near Dakin Road in Ferrisburgh.

According to Vermont State Police, a driver behind the tanker truck noticed sparks coming from under the trailer. That driver was able to get in front of the truck, get it to stop and alerted the truck driver to the fire. Both drivers were able to get away from the tanker before it caught fire and exploded. No one was hurt.

Flames from the truck fire melted power lines, charred utility poles, mailboxes and part of the road. Crews spent part of Friday working to fix the damaged the lines. The Agency of Transportation was on scene checking the condition of the road.

