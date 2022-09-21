Burlington, VT — On Wednesday, the Burlington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced the formation of the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force. The Task Force was created to address the increase in gunfire incidents in Chittenden County.

Individuals who have been identified who are actively involved in, or associated with firearm-related violence will be investigated and referred for prosecution. The ATF Burlington Field Office will also receive a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network acquisition station. This will help link firearm-related crimes and provide investigative leads.

“The formation of the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force is an important step in addressing the

concerning increase in firearm-related violence in Burlington and its surrounding communities,” said

James Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Boston Field Division. “The deployment of a NIBIN acquisition station to the local ATF field office will aid investigators in quickly linking shooting scenes together, and we believe that the continued use of ATF’s NIBIN Program will make a dramatic impact on the efforts of the task force.

“Tackling the unacceptable gun violence we’ve seen over the past three years will take a unified strategy,” said acting Chief of the Burlington Police Department Jon Murad. “We and all our law enforcement partners need to aggregate forensic evidence. We need to identify offenders. We need to track trends and develop intelligence. We need to investigate crimes that relate to and sometimes lead to gun violence, like trafficking in narcotics and illegal guns. We need to follow up on gun-violence cases after arrest, and get prosecutor feedback about what’s making strong cases so we can improve what we put forward.”

“I am committed to ending the spike in shootings we have seen this year through the swift arrest and

prosecution of anyone who commits a gun crime in Burlington,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. “Thanks to the hard work of the Burlington Police Department and partners we are making steady progress on this commitment, and the creation of this task force expands the law-enforcement capacity and tools being dedicated to this effort.”