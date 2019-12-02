Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Teen arrested, another sought in connection to Swanton home invasion

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
swanton_1508960721295.png

One teenager is in custody and another is sought by police after a violent home invasion in Swanton in which a juvenile and his grandmother were beaten and injured.

Swanton Police and U.S. Border Patrol Agents responded to a Blake Street apartment just before 4 a.m. Monday. The juvenile told police that two teenage males broke into the front door and attacked him as he slept, hitting him the head with a television and a gaming console. When the grandmother stepped in, she was dragged from the room and beaten, police said.

The suspects began ransacking the apartment, but fled when the grandmother escaped to a neighbor’s apartment. Some undisclosed personal property was stolen.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was captured by Border Patrol Agents and is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday in Franklin County Superior Court. Police said that due to the nature of the alleged assaults, the 15-year-old will be charged as an adult. A warrant has been issued for the second juvenile.

Swanton Village Police say they believe the Blake Street address was targeted, and the suspect still on the loose is not a threat to the public.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog