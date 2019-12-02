Teen arrested, another sought in connection to Swanton home invasion

One teenager is in custody and another is sought by police after a violent home invasion in Swanton in which a juvenile and his grandmother were beaten and injured.

Swanton Police and U.S. Border Patrol Agents responded to a Blake Street apartment just before 4 a.m. Monday. The juvenile told police that two teenage males broke into the front door and attacked him as he slept, hitting him the head with a television and a gaming console. When the grandmother stepped in, she was dragged from the room and beaten, police said.

The suspects began ransacking the apartment, but fled when the grandmother escaped to a neighbor’s apartment. Some undisclosed personal property was stolen.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was captured by Border Patrol Agents and is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday in Franklin County Superior Court. Police said that due to the nature of the alleged assaults, the 15-year-old will be charged as an adult. A warrant has been issued for the second juvenile.

Swanton Village Police say they believe the Blake Street address was targeted, and the suspect still on the loose is not a threat to the public.