A teen from Fairfax is due in court in St. Albans City Monday afternoon after being arrested for felony aggravated assault at the grocery store where he works.

Andrew Tippy, 18, works at the Steeple Market on Main Street in Fairfax. Vermont State Police accuse him of threatening people at the store, both verbally and with a knife, just after 1:00 Saturday afternoon. The alleged victims reportedly include both customers and co-workers.

As of this writing, Tippy was being held at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town without bail. In addition to aggravated assault, his criminal charges include reckless endangerment, criminal threatening, aggravated disorderly conduct and retail theft.