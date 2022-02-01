Hyde Park, VT — 18-year-old Omarion Travis of Stannard, VT, has been arrested for making threats against the Lamoille Union School.

On Monday, the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officer and Lamoille Union campus administration became aware of credible threats being made against the Lamoille Union School at around 6:00 pm. Investigations were launched into the threats that had been made through Instagram and Travis was identified as the culprit.

Travis will be arraigned on March 30 for charges of Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Device, False Public Alarms, and Criminal Threatening.