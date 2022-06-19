A teenager is in stable condition at Albany Medical Center following a shooting in Bennington, according to the Bennington Banner.

The shooting took place at an unspecified time late Saturday night in front of 308 Pleasant Street. Police were told a knife fight was in progress, but when officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The newspaper reports that investigators believe another 18-year-old man fired the shot; he’s reportedly cooperating with investigators. Neither teen’s name has been released.