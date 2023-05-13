Vermont State Police are looking for witnesses to a motorcycle crash in the town of Georgia in which a teenager was killed.

It took place just before 8:30 Friday night on Georgia Middle Road near the intersection with Polly Hubbard Road. Jackson Pappas, 18, of Georgia lost control of the bike while riding south and crashed into a utility pole.

Pappas died at the scene. Troopers say high speed was a contributing factor, but they’re asking anyone who saw the crash to call them at the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.