Burlington police say they’ve solved a murder case that dates back to July. 19-year-old Abidiaziz Abdhikadir was arraigned Thursday afternoon and is accused of killing Hussein Mubarak.

According to the Affidavit, Abdhikadir is being charged with first degree murder. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Family members of Hussein Mubarak were in court for Thursday’s arraignment. It was back on July 7th that he was shot in the head on Luck Street.

According to the Affidavit, Abdhikadir has a history of violence with Mubarak’s family.

“I don’t want to speak for how that family feels about this horrendous act,” says Police Chief Jon Murad. “I can’t imagine losing a child and for them being in a position to feel that since February, knowing that family member was embroiled on this kind of activity.”

At the time it was the first homicide in Burlington in more than two years. There have been four homicides total this year. Following Abdhikadir’s arrest, police say all the suspects in those cases are off the streets.