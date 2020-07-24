Teenage boy seriously injured after vehicle hits his bike

COLCHESTER, Vt. – A 13 year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday evening after a vehicle collided with his bicycle on College Parkway in Colchester.

Police say the boy appeared to have a serious head injury, and was transported to UVM Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

The collision occurred at the intersection of College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

A 67 year-old Burlington man in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was driving westbound when the crash happened. Police say initial investigation shows the bicyclist entered the intersection through a red traffic control signal and was not wearing a helmet.

Colchester Fire Department, Colchester Rescue, Winooski Police, Vermont State Police and St. Michaels’ College Public Safety all assisted at the scene.

As of late Thursday night, both westbound lanes of College Parkway at Lime Kiln Road remained closed.