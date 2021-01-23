Teenage girl fined $220 for role in deadly Charlotte crash

According to the Rutland Herald, a teenage girl from the state of Georgia has been fined $220 for her role in a September crash in Charlotte in which two people died.

Isabel Seward, 17, of Atlanta was 16 years old at the time of the incident. A public records request has found that she pleaded no contest to a civil traffic ticket. Seward’s mother paid the $220 fine.

The crash happened on September 8 on Route 7, near Church Hill Road. The Vermont State Police preliminary crash report shows that Seward was driving north in a pickup truck when she crossed the center line and hit a southbound car head-on.

Chet Hawkins, 73; and Connie Hawkins, 72; both of Ferrisburgh, were in the car. Connie Hawkins died at the scene. Chet Hawkins, a retired former Ferrisburgh town clerk, died at UVM Medical Center.

