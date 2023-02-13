A 14-year-old from New Jersey was airlifted to University of Vermont Medical Center after a crash at Whiteface Mountain, according to New York State Police.

Police say Wilmington Rescue and Whiteface EMS rendered aid to the skier for a head injury. The cause of the accident is unknown and police say this is an ongoing investigation.

The skier’s condition is currently unknown and a representative from the Olympic Regional Development Authority said they do not have anymore information at this time.