Teenager dies in motorcycle crash on Route 102 in Lemington

Route 102 in the Northeast Kingdom is now open as usual after a deadly motorcycle crash in Lemington closed it for much of Friday night. A teenager from Coos County was killed.

According to Vermont State Police, the victim is Andre Dostie, 19, of Columbia, New Hampshire. He was heading south on his motorcycle shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday when he missed a slight curve in the road and hit a utility pole.

Dostie died at the scene; he was not wearing a helmet. Troopers wrote that high speed and alcohol use likely played a role in the crash.