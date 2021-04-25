Teenager killed in one-car crash in Putney

A 16-year-old from Saxtons River will be in court on Thursday on charges related to a deadly one-car crash in Putney. It happened just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday on Route 5 near River Road South.

When Vermont State Police arrived, the driver and a 16-year-old passenger from Rockingham were both trapped in the car. They were both taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. The passenger died; the driver’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are withholding the passenger’s name until after family members can be notified. The driver’s name likely won’t be available at all because the case will be heard in family court, where the proceedings are not public records. However, the driver is charged with driving under the influence and gross negligent operation, both with death resulting.

Route 5 was closed near the crash scene for more than three and a half hours. Troopers are looking for witnesses, so if you saw what happened, they’re asking you to call the Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600.