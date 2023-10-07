A teenager from Swanton is recovering at University of Vermont Medical Center from non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting.

Vermont State Police say Cooper Bergeron, 19, was shot just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday during a fight with several unknown people who ran away. Troopers did not say exactly where the incident took place, but they did say it happened at a home in Swanton somewhere off of Route 7.

Investigators believe there’s no ongoing threat to public safety, but they don’t believe the shooting was a random incident, either. They ask you to call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993 if you know anything.