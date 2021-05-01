Teens wanted for questioning in connection with Colchester shots-fired incident

Police in Colchester are searching for two teenagers after a shots-fired incident early Saturday morning.

Investigators wrote in an email that it happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home on Prim Road. A 16-year-old boy is believed to have fired three gunshots from inside the house at another boy he knows who was outside the home, banging on a bedroom window.

No one was hurt. The 16-year-old who’s believed to have fired, and an 18-year-old who was also believed to be present, fled before police could get there. Officers from Burlington, South Burlington and Vermont Fish & Game assisted.

The two aforementioned teens are wanted for questioning. The Colchester Police Department is asking you to call them at (802) 264-5555 if you know anything further.

