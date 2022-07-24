Peter Newton, 50, of Middlebury is seen in this mug shot taken Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven.

A judge has thrown out two temporary restraining orders against Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton although sexual assault charges are still pending against him, according to the Times Argus.

State officials were seeking an extension of a temporary extreme-risk protection order. The newspaper reports that his ex-wife also wanted a temporary relief from abuse order against him to be extended. However, the judge ruled there isn’t enough evidence to support either extension.

Sheriff Newton was arrested last month. Gov. Phil Scott and other elected officials have called on him to resign. The 50-year-old from Middlebury has refused, but he’s also said publicly that he won’t run for another term.