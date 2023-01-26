On March 7, voters in Winooski will confront a ballot question on Town Meeting Day that Burlington considered two years ago. The question would grant the Winooski City Council the power to stop landlords from evicting tenants without providing just cause.

The Winooski City Council held a public forum about the ballot question at City Hall Thursday night. Winooski renter Samuel Kernan said he believes anyone renting in the city who does what they pledge to do — pay rent and abide by their lease terms — should be allowed to stay in their rental unit as long as they wish.

“It’s not a solution to Vermont’s entire housing crisis,” he said. “However, it is one important fundamental right that pretty much all homeowners already enjoy, and we should extend it to the tenants in our community as well.”

Some of the verbiage in the charter change worries Brian Sweeney, who both lives and rents property in the Onion City. One of the provisions he cited would ‘limit unreasonable rent increases’.

“I don’t know what that is,” Sweeney said. “I charge $1400 for a three-bedroom apartment, two off-street parking spots, washer and dryer, dishwasher. It’s clean, affordable. There’s a yard; I allow pets. An unreasonable increase would bring me to below market value still, so do I need to raise rent before this happens to stay ahead of this, so I can get moderate increases when the tenants in there have been in there for three years and I haven’t raised the rent a dollar?”

Sweeney is also concerned about a potential loss of flexibility when a lease is up.

“It’s an opportunity to encourage a tenant to stay by re-signing a lease or doing month to month,” he added. “It’s also an opportunity, when it’s not a good fit, to move on.”

One Winooski man and his wife have rented out a detached cottage on their property since 2018. David Weissberger told city councilors that issues the two of them experienced with their first tenant would have been much more difficult to address if just-cause eviction protections were in place.

“We really felt uncomfortable around him,” he said. “We felt uncomfortable with the way he interacted with our children. We’re fairly sure he was smoking, which would have been a violation of the lease, but we didn’t have a way to prove it… So, we did wait until the end of the lease and asked him to leave. We would have had to try and evict him, probably, otherwise.”

The O’Brien Community Center on Malletts Bay Avenue will also host a forum similar to Thursday night’s event. It’s on February 4 — a week from this Saturday — at 11:00 a.m.

The ballot question would require changing the city charter. As a result, Vermont lawmakers and Gov. Phil Scott would also have to give their approval before sending the issue back to Winooski to actually enact the eviction protections through a city ordinance.

Burlington passed a similar just-cause measure two years ago. The legislature approved the Queen City’s charter change last spring. However, the governor vetoed it, and the Vermont House came up one vote short of overriding that veto.