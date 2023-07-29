“That’s my goal through this project that I’m doing,” Chattanooga, Tennessee visual artist Zach Riddle told an ABC 22 and Fox 44 videographer in Burlington. “To, you know, build up this movement and hopefully inspire people to do this, invest in themselves.

“I say that because I’m a believer in investing in other people, in small businesses and other artists and other entrepreneurs and in general, anyone. But I’m of the belief that you can’t do that unless you build up your own battery, your own energy, so that you can give it out to others and not be a detriment to yourself.

“This project right here is called the Fifty Fiftee $50 tour, and what it is, is — I’m selling 50 T-shirts in all 50 states. And then there is one rule that I have given myself, which is that I don’t leave the state that I’m in until I sell all 50 T-shirts for that state.

“It’s just challenging to not have a home base. You know, I am basically working out of Starbucks in every city I go to, so it’s been a challenge. But I enjoy challenging myself, which is why I’m doing this; I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t hard or challenging at all. I mean, the coolest thing is being able to create a real relationship with people who understand what I’m trying to do and want to support (it).

“Each state I go to, I only support a small T-shirt print shop in that state to actually get the shirts made. So right here in Burlington, on Pine Street, ACW — Amalgamated Culture Works — is who printed my shirts. You know, small businesses, entrepreneurs, artists — if we stick together, then the sky’s the limit.

“If anything, if I can ask anyone who’s watching this right now, all I ask is to do this right here. Invest in yourself so that you can invest into others. That’s it; that’s all I ask from people.”