BURLINGTON, VT – Moments after Burlington City Council failed to pass a vote calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, hundreds of people at the meeting began protesting, with many starting chants and forcing council into a recess. Now, some of Monday night’s protestors say they’re working on new plans to support the end of the Israel-Hamas War, while council members are trying to come up with new resolutions to condemn hate.

“It was extremely upsetting, and it was just this guttural reaction from everyone,” said Dylan Pilcher, looking back on the moment council rejected the ceasefire resolution. “For them to listen to four hours of testimony from a drastic majority such as ourselves and then vote against the resolution was extremely upsetting and disappointing.”

One day removed from the vote, that anger remains for many. Some argue that the majority of people in Burlington are in favor of a ceasefire, while others say the city passing the resolution could have helped send a message to federal lawmakers in Washington D.C.

Instead, they say they feel betrayed by city council.

“I was disappointed and surprised that six members and the mayor (were) lobbying them to reject this resolution, a simple resolution for ceasefire,” said Wafiq Faour, a member of Vermonters for Justice in Palestine. “This resolution is very simple, it’s not reinventing the wheel. Ali (Dieng), Gene (Bergman) and Joe (Magee), all of them, they wrote it to just support our representative here in Vermont and to come and listen to 80 percent of the Democratic Party.”

“Burlington, for the longest time, they did many, many international resolutions against apartheid South Africa, they did a resolution with the Sandinista, and they did sister city, and they stood with Ukraine against the invasion,” Faour continued. “So this double standard and selective justice, those six members who voted differently another time, they showed how hypocrite they are.”

“I think right now a lot of the pro-Palestine people feel betrayed, because we had a very large numerical majority (at the meeting), and I believe that that numerical majority was not just at the building that night, but in general in Burlington representing the voters.” Pilcher said. “Ultimately, I feel the council failed to represent the constituents that they’re supposed to represent. Nothing about the resolution was explicitly anti-Israel. The resolution itself is just stating that we want a ceasefire in Gaza. Stop firing, stop shooting missiles, stop dropping bombs.”

“Myself and the people who are in, quote on quote, the camp that I’m in, feel very strongly that that is a moral and ethical responsibility for us to speak out against that and do everything we can to stop that cycle of violence and oppression,” Pilcher continued. “We feel very, very, like, no matter what we try to do, we can’t seem to change the position of our government.”

“What a lot of people saw is that their voices aren’t heard by the City Council, which is something that clearly needs to change,” said Zane Twining Baker, a University of Vermont student who was at the council meeting. “You need to allow to take lessons from the discourse, to learn from what the common people are saying, and reflect their views. I feel that the people’s views were not reflected last night. It feels like an insult, you know? It shouldn’t even be a conflict, it’s about human rights, it’s about the safety of the people.”

“This isn’t just some overseas issue, this happens right here in Vermont,” Twining Baker continued. “We see the effects of it right here in Vermont, and we need to be having these arguments and conversations right here in Vermont and doing things about it.”

For some councilors who voted ‘no’, they thought the resolution was divisive, and don’t think it’s Burlington’s place to get involved in an international issue. That includes Ward 5 Councilor Ben Traverse, who submitted one of the final three, and ultimately decisive, ‘no’ votes.

“The authors of the resolution, I respect them, I believe they’re well-intentioned in their reasoning for bringing it forward, but I received hundreds of messages over the weekend from constituents expressing legitimate concerns about what this resolution said,” Traverse said. “I think those concerns raised by constituents are legitimate, whether you agree with them or not. Calling these folks racists and white supremacists, genocide apologists, murderers, criminals, and that kind of rhetoric is divisive to our community. It’s creating a controversy here in our community that I don’t think (is good) at a time that we should be coming together, and really because of that rhetoric and because of that division, this was not a resolution that I could support.”

“There’s a number of my neighbors that agreed with a position like that taken by Senator Sanders and our federal delegation, that have questioned whether or not a ceasefire is actually possible under these circumstances,” Traverse continued. “I understand why when this resolution was voted down, folks were upset. That said, some of the outbursts that we heard that continued, some of the really forceful rhetoric against legitimate concerns that were raised about this resolution, is precisely the reason why I voted against it. This community does not need that kind of division and controversy right now, particularly in the wake of the tragedy that we saw a couple weeks ago with the shooting of November 25th.”

Traverse adds that he and other councilors were upset about leaving the meeting without agreeing to a resolution on the matter, and says he hopes to collaborate with some of them on new resolutions soon.

“I feel very sad that we left our meeting last night without, as a council, saying anything about the community tragedy that we faced two weeks ago,” Traverse said. “I think it would have been appropriate for the city council to take a strong stance expressing solidarity with the victims and their loved ones, (and) to express gratitude for our community and first responders. I’ve reached out to my colleagues to again offer to work with them to see whether or not we can collaborate on a strong statement that will have broad community support.”

Meanwhile, the community members who wanted the ceasefire resolution to pass say they’ll continue spreading their message, and hope to have a vote for an apartheid-free Burlington on the ballot for Town Meeting Day.

“We are going to throw a lot of education to the public about the ballot, because we know Vermont and Burlington in particular reject any kind of racism, discrimination and prejudice,” Faour said. “They’re going to stand with us, and they’re going to tell the council members who rejected the ceasefire yesterday they are on the wrong side of history.”

“The thing we cannot do right now in this minute is to give up or slow down at all,” Twining Baker said. “More rallies, more counter protests, more walkouts, more things to get people’s attention to the issue, to turn people to our side. There’s so many anti-Islam, antisemitic things going on right now. I think at this point especially, it’s (also) super important to look into the religions and look into their values.”

“We will be back, and we will continue to demonstrate, and we will continue to get our message out there,” Pilcher said.