Montpelier, VT — Vermont has launched the Test for Tots program that will provide rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits to regulated child care providers that will allow them to test children ages two to five, and staff when a positive case is detected at their program.

“This approach will safely decrease the burden of contact tracing for child care program staff, while limiting the impact of quarantines on children, their families, and staff,” said Governor Phil Scott.

“With a limited supply of rapid tests at the federal level, Vermont has prioritized our inventory for our kids. As we gain access to greater supply, expanding our efforts to support more families and children is an important priority.”

Child care providers can enroll in the program and pick up test kits at locations throughout the state.

More information to come on the CDD website here.