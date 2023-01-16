Milton, VT– A text message threat shut down a school dance on Friday, January 13th, according to the Milton Police Department. Around 6 p.m., staff at Milton Middle School reported to police that students received a text message indicating a possible threat outside the school.

Police say that school staff could not find truth to the text message, but still locked down the school as a precaution. Police arrived and checked both inside and outside the school for any possible threats or suspicious activity.

Officers found nothing out of the ordinary, and remained on scene as students left the dance. Police are deeming the threat not credible, but they still don’t know where it came from. Police are looking for any information from the public. If you know anything, call the Milton Police Department.